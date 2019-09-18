Monongalia County Commission names September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission declared September to be Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Area residents working with West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders presented a petition to the commission to name the month.

Presenters said it’s a cause that needs further recognition, especially since only a small fraction of cancer treatments are developed specifically for children.

They said they’re glad to have the extra recognition in the northern part of the state.

“This is the first time that a government in Mon County has recognized that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and we’re hoping with that that there’s a push for the businesses and individuals to recognize that these kids get cancer, too,” said Tiffney Batton, whose daughter is a cancer survivor and former patient at Ruby Memorial Hospital

The Kids Cancer Crusaders work mainly in the southern part of the state, but Batton hopes to build their activities in North Central West Virginia, too.