Monongalia County Commission plans on expanding industrial park to create jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During the weekly Monongalia Commission meeting, there was a discussion about plans to add an interchange to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, where an industrial park currently stands.

A TIF, according to Sunny Side Up, is a tool authorized by the West Virginia State Legislature to help counties and municipalities finance redevelopment projects and help promote economic activity in distressed areas. The TIF industrial park in Monongalia Co. is about 10 years old and already features a barge and railroad access; however, commissioners said the interchange would make it even better.

“In terms of businesses and economic growth this could be major for not only Monongalia Co., the whole northeast region but as well the state,” commission president Ed Hawkins said. “The state stands to benefit from us being economically successful.”

Hawkins said when complete, it’s going to create something of great value for not only the industrial park, but for the creation of jobs.

In order to add the interchange, the commission has issued an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) study to make sure that the proposal meets state and federal guidelines and that they have a solid understanding of the project before it is underway. This is according to commissioner Tom Bloom who said it’s a two-step process, with the EPA portion being the first.

The funds needed to build the interchange will come from the building of a second TIF district, commissioner Bloom said. He compared the project to build an interchange to the same process as the one at Exit 153, where the Black Bears ballpark was built.

Also during the meeting, the executive director of the Monongalia Co. Health Department gave commissioners an update about the coronavirus in West Virginia.