MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — As 2022 wraps up, it’s leaving a lot to reflect on, the successes as well as the trials. To finish off their year, the Monongalia County Commission reflected on the past 12 months at its final weekly meeting on Wednesday.

“It’s just a lot of positive things and growth that we’re trying to do and it’s exciting,” Commission president Tom Bloom said.

To the commission, there were a lot of highlights that happened over the past year, including:

Comprehensive strategic broadband plan execution phase initiated with the execution of engineering, financial grant, and legal support services agreement. Funding was also put into the broadband initiative.

Creation of a Sheriff’s Deputy scale to help attract and retain deputies.

Allocated funding toward the new MECCA 911 building.

Approval of Monongalia County EMS’ request of an excess levy to be added to the 2022 General Election Ballot, which was approved by voters.

Allocated money through the American Rescue Plan Act to aid various of projects in the county.

Ongoing improvements to Mason-Dixon Historical Park and Chestnut Ridge Park playground equipment.

Assisted with USA Diving Winter Nationals and U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving bid.

Mountaintop Beverage facility construction and entering production phase in early 2023.

The county levy rate was decreased by 2.2%.

The 2023 fiscal year budget decreased by .74% over the 2022 fiscal year budget.

The Commission also spotlighted projects and organizations that they helped fund throughout the county. Bloom attributed the community as well as the commission’s cohesiveness as a reason for their believed success.

“The three of us are working real well together and set up a great investment for our community,” Bloom said.

With 2023 looming, it leaves some to look ahead at some New Year’s resolutions. The commission is keeping its focus on ongoing initiatives such as:

Continued cooperation with other governmental bodies

County-wide broadband initiative

Expansion of TIF districts

Continuing extension building improvements/enhancements

Improvements to county parks

Multiple county facilities capital improvements and initiation of development of long-range plan.

Development of land use and subdivision regulations.

The Monongalia County Commission meets at the Monongalia County Courthouse for its weekly meeting every Wednesday at 10 a.m.