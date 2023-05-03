MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, the Monongalia County Commission approved a public meeting to take place in early June regarding two resolutions.

The meeting is set to take place on June 7 at 10 a.m. in the Monongalia County Courthouse.

One resolution set to be discussed is extending the county’s property tax district, which would take place at the University Town Center. Changes that came up in this year’s legislative session say that it can be extended for another 10 years, taking it from 30 to 40 years.

The other resolution relates to extending the sales Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district. It would extend from 30 years to 45 years.

TIF is a mechanism in West Virginia state law that helps cities and counties pay for necessary projects by reserving future increases in property tax revenues for local use when other finances are not available.

“All we did (in the meeting) was pass a resolution that would set the date for that public meeting and conversation,” Commissioner Sean Sikora said.

That conversation would take place between municipals and the public to have a conversation with the county regarding those resolutions. One municipal leader that spoke at this week’s Commission meeting was Granville Mayor Patty Lewis.

“We want to get the input (from others),” Sikora said. “When it comes to the extension of property tax districts, there is concern from municipalities and the levying law bodies that at what point will they receive those increments as opposed to those increments going back into development in the area. So, it’s a balancing act and we’ll be interested in those conversations.”