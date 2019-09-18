Monongalia County Commission working to enact subdivision ordinance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission is one step closer to enacting an ordinance that’s been decades in the making.

At its regular meeting this morning, the commission discussed the implementation of a subdivision ordinance for the county.

The ordinance aims to improve land development by setting standards for developers to meet for water runoff and other challenges.

County officials said changes like these are a simple way to help grow the county.

“One of the best tools we can think of is to encourage to the advantage of the developer and to the potential residents and to the county as a whole, more effective, more efficient development patterns,” said Andrew Gast-Bray, county director of planning.

The ordinance aims to help solve issues from development since the 1960s using practices that we common across the country, but that have since been improved on.