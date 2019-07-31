Monongalia County deputies warn citizens of recent phone scam

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is alerting citizens of a phone scam involving someone impersonating a deputy that has been circulating around Monongalia County.

Deputies said in a press release the scammer is calling people and identifying himself as “Deputy Hamlin” from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer then tells the person that they missed jury duty and will be arrested unless they pay a fine by purchasing green dot cards or something similar then call the scammer back and give them the numbers off of the cards.

The phone number that comes up on the caller ID when people receive the scam call is the number for the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. Deputies said they are wishing to remind citizens that the Sheriff’s Office will not call people for missing jury duty.

Deputies are urging anyone who receives a call such as this to hang up and report the call to their local law enforcement agency.