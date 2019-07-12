Monongalia County experiences flooding after Thursday storm

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – On Thursday afternoon, parts of Monongalia County experienced some flooding.

A storm came through the Morgantown area in the early afternoon. Homeowners experienced flooding in basements, and 10 roadways were affected by flooding.

The Deputy Director of Emergency Management and 911 in Monongalia County, Harold Sperringer, said no severe damage was reported on roadways.

“In this storm, it was mainly drainage ditches that backed up, so trying to get the ditches drained out, trying to keep the ditch clear, culverts clear, so that the rain water doesn’t back up and cause the damage or flooding that occurred,” said Sperringer.

The emergency management team was proactive with the storm by putting out alerts through the 911 center and many social media platforms.