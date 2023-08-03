MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Fair continued into Thursday and looked to provide fun for all ages with its all-inclusive gate fee this year.

That inclusive fee includes parking, live entertainment, the kid zone inflatable land, pageants, character meet and greets, as well as other exhibits. Attendees can have their faces pated by Marcia and Company, enjoy the farmer market, take in the Mason Dixon Boys Wood Carving Demonstrations, and watch the Miss Monongalia County Fair Little Miss and Little Mister pageants, and several food vendors and rides to name a few.

The cost at the gate is $10 per person through Friday and admission on Saturday is $15 per person. Attendees will be able to receive tickets to exchange for a carnival ride wristband. All children under the age of one are admitted for free.

“It’s, it’s very fun, families can bring their children of course and do all kinds of stuff. We’ve got kiddie rides, we’ve got, and Saturday is kid’s day, we’re open from noon until 11 p.m. at night. Tomorrow night is the demolition derby. It starts around 7 p.m.” said Kathy Eichensehr, the President of the Monongalia County Fair.

On top of rides, there are plenty of events going on all week for the whole family to enjoy. Upcoming fair events include a market swine show, a kid’s Power Wheels derby, a Demolition Derby, and live music featuring Josh Oldaker on Friday night and Ryan Cain and The Ables on Saturday.