MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic in downtown Morgantown will be altered Monday evening for the Monongalia County Fair Parade.

In a press release, the Morgantown Police Department said parking will be limited on High, Spruce, Willey and Prospect streets starting at 5:30 p.m. and Willey Street will be closed at University Avenue. Drivers will be detoured on Prospect Street. There will be police officers at intersections to assist with traffic control, according to the police department.

The parade is set to start at 7:30 p.m. on High Street and disperse on Foundry Street.

The 2022 Monongalia County Fair Parade Map. Courtesy: Monongalia County Fair Board Association.

The police department said traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible once the parade disperses. Police suggest spectators arrive downtown early so they have time to park.