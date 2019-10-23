Monongalia County fast-food worker confirmed to have hepatitis A

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A worker at a business in Morgantown has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Health Department.

In the release, the health department states that the confirmed case was found in a food worker at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen located on Earl Core Road in Morgantown.

The health department gave the dates the employee worked at the fast food location as September 30 to October 16. Anyone who may have eaten food contaminated with the virus on or before October 9 is encouraged to receive the hepatitis A vaccine to prevent the infection from occurring, officials said.

Anyone showing symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, low-grade fever, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, muscle and/or joint aches, dark urine, weight loss and/or jaundice is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider to be tested, officials said.

The health department and management of Popeyes are working together to vaccinate current employees before allowing them to return to work, and a “biohazard level cleanup” is underway, according to the release.

Anyone wishing to receive the hepatitis A vaccine is encouraged to talk to a healthcare provider, or is asked to call the Monongalia County Health Department at 304-598-5105 to schedule an appointment.