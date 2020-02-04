Monongalia County Health Deparment coordinates with local hospitals, others on coronavirus message from CDC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) is coordinating with state officials, local hospitals and first responders to communicate Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) messaging regarding coronavirus aimed at area residents who have recently returned from China, according to a press release.

CDC issued a health alert on Saturday updating its guidance on dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus that began in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, according to the release. Monongalia County health officials said the update provides guidance to clinicians and health officials on how to deal with individuals in their communities as they return from China.

Health officials stated anyone who returned from China in the past two weeks and develops upper respiratory symptoms should refrain from visiting an emergency department, urgent care or physician office. Instead, health officials said two phone lines in Morgantown are accepting calls from people who want to discuss their symptoms and how to deal with them. The release stated that this will continue to be the case for individuals in their communities returning from China for the foreseeable future. The release stated the phone numbers to call for guidance are the WVU Medical Access and Referral System (MARS) line at 304-598-6000 and Mon Health Medical Center at 304-285-3798.

“Not all fevers are coronavirus,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “We are in the midst of influenza season and there are always upper respiratory viruses in our community.”

Instead, he said, “We want to get a message to those travelers who have returned from China in the past two weeks and who would be returning from China in the near future.”

The release stated there have been thousands of confirmed cases of coronavirus in China and additional cases have been identified in a growing number of locations around the world, including the United States.

As of February 3, there were 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., according to the release. Health officials said that so far, the U.S. cases have been in Washington state, California, Arizona, Illinois and Massachusetts.

Symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to other respiratory illnesses and include a fever (at least 101.4 degrees Fahrenheit), a cough and shortness of breath, according to a release. The release stated that guidance has been divided into the following three categories:

Individuals with fever OR signs of lower respiratory illness AND who have had close contact with a person confirmed to have 2019-nCoV within 14 days of symptom onset Fever AND symptoms of lower respiratory illness AND a history of travel from Hubei province, China, within 14 days of symptom onset Fever AND symptoms of lower respiratory illness requiring hospitalization AND a history of travel from mainland China within 14 days of symptom onset

“People who traveled in China six months ago or any other time frame outside this two week window would not need to be concerned with this guidance,” Dr. Smith said.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dr. Smith worked with officials from WVU Hospitals, Mon Medical Health Center, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), MECCA 911 and the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health to coordinate the response that local patients who have been to China recently would receive if they have serious concerns about coronavirus, according to the release.

The release stated that health officials want to avoid having individuals with symptoms going to a hospital, emergency department, urgent care or physician’s office and sit in a waiting room. Health officials said any person who was serious concerns about coronavirus will be given instructions on how to avoid the potential transmission of the illness, such as wearing a face mask and making a plan with a health care provider to be seen.

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying any U.S. citizens who have been in Hubei province within 14 days of their return will be subject to mandatory quarantine. Additionally, the statement said any U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of mainland China within 14 days of their return will undergo proactive entry health monitoring to ensure they do not have the virus.

“We want to be clear that we are following CDC guidelines and that individuals, depending upon their risk, may be asked to have a two-week self-quarantine,” Dr. Smith said.