MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Children ages 18 and younger without dental insurance celebrated Friday with a fresh smile due to the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) Dentistry’s “Give Kids a Smile!” event.

“At MCHD Dentistry, we really love the opportunity to give back to our community,” Dr. Youseph Kassar said. “With Give Kids a Smile, as well as the similar Healthy Smiles Day for adults in November, we are happy to get to do that.”

Dr. Kassar said that the event also gives dentists and hygienists the ability to build rapport with younger children.

“Kids who get through childhood with fewer cavities will do better in school, be able to eat a healthier diet and will have a better chance of good dental health as an adult,” Dr. Kassar said.

This year marked the 13th year that MCHD Dentistry has partaken in the event that gives children a free cleaning and checkup. The American Dental Association started the program back in 2003.