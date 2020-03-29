Monongalia County Health Department encourages better treatment of healthcare workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department is drawing attention to unfair treatment of healthcare workers in the area.
Department Director Lee Smith said workers at Sundale Rehabilitation and Longterm Care have been refused transportation or pushed away from service in some locations because of where they work.
Smith said while it’s understandable for people to fear getting the disease, treating healthcare workers that way is not.
The department also reports family members of those workers facing similar treatment, and some have been told to be tested before they return to work, but the department said that’s not feasible since there is not a large supply of test kits available.