Monongalia County Health Department encourages better treatment of healthcare workers

Carl Shrader, medical director for the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, said 16 residents and four staffers have tested have tested positive for the coronavirus in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday March 25, 2020. The nursing home with at least 20 coronavirus cases has become “ground zero” for the state’s growing virus caseload. (Ron Rittenhouse/Dominion Post via AP)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department is drawing attention to unfair treatment of healthcare workers in the area.

Department Director Lee Smith said workers at Sundale Rehabilitation and Longterm Care have been refused transportation or pushed away from service in some locations because of where they work.

Smith said while it’s understandable for people to fear getting the disease, treating healthcare workers that way is not.

The department also reports family members of those workers facing similar treatment, and some have been told to be tested before they return to work, but the department said that’s not feasible since there is not a large supply of test kits available.