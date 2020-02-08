Monongalia County Health Department gives back to children through annual event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Health Department hosted their annual Give Kids A Smile event on Friday. The event allowed children in the community to receive a free cleaning and fluoride treatment without insurance. This event is run by the American Dental Association.

Child receives free dental care

The ADA’s goal is to promote the importance of dental hygiene especially in young children.

Staff at the Monongalia County Health Department said this event is one of the most rewarding days of the year, because they can give back to their community.

Give Kids A Smile poster

The department has been participating in this event since 2011. They will return in 2021, and those who wish to participate in next years event should plan ahead as the event is by appointment only and fills up quickly. Spots are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.