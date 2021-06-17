Monongalia County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Area Council, Boy Scouts of America partnered with the Monongalia County Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Camp Mountaineer in Morgantown.

The second shot clinic welcomed anyone 12 and older to get a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Council health advisor Carl Werntz said they wanted to give people in the community the opportunity to get the vaccine in a different setting.

“We’re also concerned as a scouting organization. The more people we can get vaccinated in scouting, more youth we can get vaccinated, the faster we will get back to normal scouting,” said Werntz.

The Monongalia County Health Department plans to hold another second shot clinic on June 26 at Bula Baptist Church, located outside of Blacksville, and on July 2 at the West Virginia Black Bears game.