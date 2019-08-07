Monongalia County Health Department hosts ‘Give Kids a Smile’ Day

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department hosted a ‘Give Kids a Smile’ day on Wednesday.

The free dental care event was available for children up to age 18 without dental insurance. During a 30-40 minute appointment, children will receive a dental checkup, cleaning and a fluoride treatment with a dental hygienist. In addition to the checkup, children and their parents will also receive oral health education materials.

Funds for the event were provided by the ‘Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia.’

“And one of the things that we stress with give kids a smile day, is routine checkups with a dentist and we feel that if we can have a child that participates in routine care, we can help to create a positive experience with the dental office,” said Dan Carrier, Director of Dentistry at the Monongalia County Health Department.

Give Kids a Smile Day is an American Dental Association event that started in 2003 which the Monongalia County Health Department participates in every year.