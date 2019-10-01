Monongalia County Health Department offering flu shots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department is encouraging county residents to get prepared for flu season as early as possible.

The department is offering flu shots in its clinic starting today.

They explained that getting the shot by the end of October will help many people as the holiday season approaches, and the flu season ramps up.

“Those are big areas where there’s a lot of human congregation, and you get visitors from other parts of the country, and that’s usually when we see lots of additional outbreaks,” said Executive Director Dr. Lee Scott.

The department will also arrange for nurses to come to workplaces if more than 20 people are interested in getting their flu shot. Those interested in may contact the department for more information.