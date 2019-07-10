Monongalia County Health Department to host back-to-school Give Kids a Smile! event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Children without dental insurance will have something to smile about as the Monongalia County Health Department Dentistry will partner with Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia to host a back-to-school Give Kids a Smile! event on August 7.

During a 30-40 minute appointment, children will receive a dental checkup, cleaning and a fluoride treatment with a dental hygienist. In addition to the checkup, children and their parents will also receive oral health education materials.

“We’re excited to partner with Your Community Foundation to hold another Give Kids a Smile! this year,” said Dr. Dan Carrier of MCHD Dentistry. “Not only are we helping kids with treatment and care they need, but it also raises awareness for the need for oral health

in children.”

The American Dental Association launched Give Kids a Smile Day in 2003 as a way for dental care providers to join with others in their communities to offer free dental services to uninsured children.

“We’ll have balloons and toothbrushes to give away,” Dr. Carrier said. “We do everything we can to make it a positive, fun day for the kids.”

Appointments are now available for the event. Parents and guardians are encouraged to schedule soon because appointments are limited and are expected to fill up quickly. To make an appointment for Give Kids a Smile, call (304) 598-5108.

For directions to MCHD Dentistry and to learn more about the event, click here.