Monongalia County Health Department of Dentistry gives free dental care to about 20 adults

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department helped about 20 adults get free dental treatment during a five-hour event on Wednesday.

MCHD Dentistry had a Healthy Smile Day for ages 18 and older and one woman who took advantage was Karla Stumble. Stumble said she had not been to a dentist in more than 10 years, and that her daughter and husband had no access either.

“The reason why I don’t have dental care is because we don’t have dental insurance,” Stumple said. “It’s a lot of out of pocket expense and sometimes that just gets left out of the family.”

Stumple said she was happy to be receiving care for the first time in over a decade. She said it was a big deal for her and for that, she was appreciative.

“The MHC Dentistry has offered free cleaning for children, this is the first time actually that it’s been offered for adults and I’m super ecstatic about having a program like that for adults that don’t have dental insurance,” Stumple said.

All patients who stopped by received a cleaning, an examination and x-rays. There were some patients that were able to receive restorative services, which means they were able to put some fillings in their teeth and fix some cavities.

That is all according to Dan Carrier the Program Manager for MCHD Dentistry, who said the event was very important and that it was nice to offer the services those in need. Carrier said not seeing a dentist for extended periods can be problematic.

“It’s problematic because generally speaking, in dentistry it’s much better to fix a problem when it is small than when it becomes large,” Carrier said. “And unfortunately, what that means with teeth is a lot of times you may have a problem but you don’t know it, it doesn’t hurt, there’s not a symptom associated with it. So for patients who wait until they have symptoms often times that problem is not small but rather large and once a problem becomes large and it can be extensive and expensive to fix and that can be difficult for patients without dental insurance.”

According to a press release, MCHD Dentistry is a full-service dental practice with services that include cleanings,exams, oral health education, oral cancer screenings, digital X-rays, dental sealants, mouthguards, simple extractions, root canals, bridges, crowns, implants, dentures and partials, custom bleaching trays, in-office bleaching, cosmetic bonding, porcelain veneers and Invisalign.

Carrier said they have sliding fee scales so for patients, meaning discounts for those without dental insurance or who are low income.

Stumple said she would definitely recommend the dental practice because they are very professional, nice and treat you like family.