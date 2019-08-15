Monongalia County hosts annual fair offering family fun

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County is hosted its annual fair at Mylan Park offering rides by Gambill Amusements.

The fair offers and all-inclusive gate price of $10 for fair goers who will receive a ticket that they can exchange on the midway for a hand-stamp. Attractions include carnival rides, bounce houses and concerts. This week attendees could partake in various beauty pageants, participate in the ax throwing or check out some of the livestock shows.

“We’ve got a lot of new things going on. We have hogway speed racing where we race pot belly pigs, pigmy goats, and ducks. We have expanded our carnival this year, I think we have 20 rides this year,” said Rob Maxwell President of Monongalia County Fair.

Fair goers had plenty options for fair food such as candy apples, cotton candy and funnel cakes to name a few. If you missed any of the fair fun, there is still time to go out and enjoy a night at the fair.

The fair wraps up on Saturday, August 17.