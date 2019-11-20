Monongalia County hosts November commission meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County commission meeting was held on the morning of November 20.

Members counted discussion of unfinished and new business going around the county. Such as budget revisions, grant approvals and they commemorated the new pavement that was completed the previous week.

With Thanksgiving the following week, the commission discussed a large dinner that a Methodist Church is hosting once again and who requested donations for buying food and also food itself.

The major topic of discussion was the work they were doing with the West Virginia Counties Risk Pool organization. A representative from the group came and spoke on behalf of the training they have been holding with work officials in the county.

“Over the years we’ve put together a great law enforcement training package,” said Vivian Parsons. “Deputy sheriffs are required in West Virginia to have 16 hours of training every two years. Our training is approved for 14 of those hours,” Parsons said.

These trainings will have no extra cost to the county and they will include cyber training, sexual harassment training, drug safety, active shooter training and many others.

Monongalia commissioners were invited to Charleston to discuss ideas of bettering their county. They hope to see a significant rise in the safety of people living within county limits and as well as a decrease in homelessness and crime.