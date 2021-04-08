Monongalia County Magistrate unveils new Outreach Plan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County Judge has unveiled his new plan that aims to get the community more involved and comfortable with all aspects of the county magistrate court system.

Magistrate Ron Bane held a press conference on Thursday showcasing his new 2021-2024 Outreach Plan. The strategic plan has five set goals, including helping at-risk teenagers, finding ways to lower the repeat offender rate and prioritizing domestic violence and mental hygiene cases. Other parts of the plan include adding a fifth magistrate to handle the extreme caseload, and to be active in the community through outreach and education.

Magistrate Bane said one way to educate students about the judicial system is bringing back Teen Court.

“Our plan also involves education. We want to go to the schools, like high schools to do some mock trials, to give them some insight and ideas on how a court works and what careers that may be possible for them in the future that they may be interested in becoming an attorney or law enforcement or a magistrate.”

Bane also said a major part of the Outreach Plan is releasing a Quarterly Court Card to the public which will categorize and analyze all the cases for each month.