Monongalia County man sentenced to probation after involvement in drug operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been sentenced to three years of probation after his involvement in a drug distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Kenneth Buzzo, 58, of Granville, was sentenced to three years of probation, with the first six months on home detention.

Buzzo pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of cocaine base in April 2019. He admitted to selling the cocaine base in Monongalia County in June 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.