MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed to the 17th Judicial Court Circuit, which serves Mon County.

DeChristopher is a Democrat, according to the Monongalia County Democratic Party’s website. She has 28 years of Prosecuting Attorney experience in Harrison and Monongalia counties, according to the press release from Gov. Jim Justice’s Office in which her appointment was announced.

She graduated from West Virginia University in 1991 and from the WVU College of Law in 1994. She has also served on the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Pastoral Council, Mon Health Medical Center Board, Mon Metro Drug Task Force as the Founding Member-Chairperson-Board of Directors and the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Association as president, according to the release.

DeChristopher will fill the seat once it’s vacated by Chief Judge Phillip D. Gaujot, whose resignation is effective at midnight on Dec. 31.