Monongalia County Public Safety Agencies changing how they operate amid threat of COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the safety of the public and first responders, the Monongalia Public Safety Agencies, which includes EMS and law enforcement, has decided to change how they operate in response to the current COVID-19 threat.

This is according to a press release, from the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) which was released March 16 said that effective immediately, all the following rules will go into effect:

Access to public safety facilities will be restricted to emergencies only. Administrative functions such as requesting reports, filing reports, requesting to speak with an officer for information or requesting statistical information will be handled via telephone or e-mail with the individual agencies. 911 dispatchers will ask additional questions and may re-route your call or direct you to a telephone number to receive an alternate response instead of a public safety agency being immediately dispatched. All questions regarding the COVID-19 virus shall be directed to 1-800-887-4304. This line is manned and answered 24 hours a day by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. You also can go here for information locally.

Dr. Lee Smith the executive director of MCHD said altering how first responders operate is the right course of action.

“What we know about the coronavirus is that it’s extremely contagious and we want to blunt that response by trying to eliminate opportunities for people to contract this viral illness and make that a minimum number,” Smith said. “So while EMS and police are still going to be doing their job of protecting the public, we expect the public to be cooperative in terms of calling 911 to explain to them that I need an ambulance because I have a viral syndrome or I have a respiratory problem so that the EMS or the police can take appropriate measures and protect themselves.”

Smith advocates for what is known as “flattening the curve”, as illustrated in the image below.

Below is Smith’s explanation of how the graph works.

“When you look at a graph and let’s just say this is going to be the number of cases that one experiences (vertically) and this time, going out this way (horizontally). If you do nothing, infections are just sort of widespread and go up acutely and then will come down over some period of time,” Smith said.

He continued.

“Now, in there somewhere, is a level of what your community can absorb (‘healthcare system capacity’) in terms of what are your resources, what are the number of hospital beds, the number of ICU beds, staff, all of those things that go into the mix of how one responds to an outbreak. So if we blunt that real tall peak by practicing social distancing, doing the handwashing, wiping down the surfaces, avoiding unnecessary travel, then you will have some infection, it’s going to more than likely going to arrive but it’s not as steep a curve, it’s blunted, if you will.”

Finally, Smith said.

“It never rises above a level where your community resources are outstripped. You have enough hospital beds, you have enough hospital workers in order to take care of it and other services of course. Meals on Wheels and the police, emergency responders, EMS, fire, public health, all the people that respond in these types of situations.”