Monongalia County residents march in solidarity for refugees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Concerned Monongalia County community members marched between the offices of two of West Virginia’s federal elected officials in Morgantown Tuesday night.

The march started at the office of Representative David McKinley and concluded at Senator Shelly Moore Capito to highlight public demand that they actively stand against the Trump administration’s consideration that the United States block refugees entry into the country.

According to other news sources the Trump administration will debate Tuesday as to whether they will take any action.

“Since the 60’s we’ve had again have had more liberal immigration policies and that’s given us the multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multicultural we know a cherish today,” said Joe Hample, Rabbi of the Tree of Life Congregation.

As conversations take place in Washington, DC, for many attendees they reignite dark periods in the nation’s history, including prior to World War II when the country denied Jews and other refugees fleeing the Holocaust seeking a safe-haven within the U.S.

“I want you to know that it is okay to stand with your neighbors. I want you to know that it is okay to speak in solidarity,” said Monongalia Delegate Danielle Walker. “I want you to get educated and attend the different forums that the ACLU is having throughout this state. I want you to be aware.”

During the rally those who felt directly affected by the administration’s deliberations read lines from poet Emma Lazarus’s Colossus poem located at the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.