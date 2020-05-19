Monongalia County resumes recycling program

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Cars were lined up with people waiting to unload their aluminum cans, boxes and other recyclable goods.

Avid recyclers explained that they couldn’t wait to clean out their homes and garages.

“Just to be out of the house is exciting, but to get rid of that and to, my husband was like just put it in the trash just put it in the trash and I’m like ‘nooo, it’ll keep just like everything else in the garage keeps.’ So, yeah, I’m just real excited,” said Allison Degeorge.

County Commissioner Tom Bloom explained that the program has already been successful, but is encouraging residents to take caution when recycling.

“We made 16 trips yesterday, 4.15 tons which is just an enormous of recycling in one day. So we’re going to keep continuing this program but we still ask the people not to put the bags in or their garbage or contamination.”

Bloom explained that two men and some volunteers run the entire recycling program and that it is saving one third of the landfills. He also stated that the Saturday operation will not be open this summer.

For more information on the recycling program, visit the program’s website.