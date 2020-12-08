Monongalia County Schools go to full distance learning for rest of 2020

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a message to parents, Monongalia County School Superintendent Eddie Campbell announced Tuesday that all Monongalia County schools will go to a distance learning model, starting Wednesday, Dec. 9 through the end of the year.

The decision is due to the “continuing spike” in COVID-19 cases in Monongalia County, Campbell said.

Officials hope to return to the county’s blended learning model in January, Campbell’s message said.

School staff will continue to report to their respective schools and offices, according to Campbell.

Free lunches will be available to all students by curbside pick up through Dec. 21, officials said. To get the meals, parents must register online by 9:00 a.m. each day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories