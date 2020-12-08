Monongalia County Schools go to full distance learning for rest of 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a message to parents, Monongalia County School Superintendent Eddie Campbell announced Tuesday that all Monongalia County schools will go to a distance learning model, starting Wednesday, Dec. 9 through the end of the year.

The decision is due to the “continuing spike” in COVID-19 cases in Monongalia County, Campbell said.

Officials hope to return to the county’s blended learning model in January, Campbell’s message said.

School staff will continue to report to their respective schools and offices, according to Campbell.

Free lunches will be available to all students by curbside pick up through Dec. 21, officials said. To get the meals, parents must register online by 9:00 a.m. each day.