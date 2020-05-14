Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department warns citizens of phone scam

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is warning citizens about a phone scam involving someone posing as a Mon Power employee and demanding money.

A release from the sheriff’s office stated that deputies have received multiple calls concerning a scam in which a caller identifies himself as “Anthony” from Mon Power, who is telling people they have to go to Walmart and get prepaid cards to pay their bill.

Deputies said that they want citizens to know that Mon Power will never call and ask a customer to pay their bill this way. Their correspondence is always by mail, according to the release.

Deputies said that the calls are reportedly coming from the phone number 1-800-853-6546 ext. 101. However, when you call the number you get a recording that says the party is not available and you should leave a message.

Deputies said that if anyone should get a call similar to this, they should just hang up on the caller.