Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office adding safeguards against coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is taking precautions against coronavirus.

Beginning March 19, the access door to the sheriff’s office lobby will be closed to non-essential personnel, except in emergencies, according to a press release. Fingerprinting will also be temporarily suspended for the general public.

The sheriff’s office said new concealed carry applications will not be accepted until further notice because of personal contact with personnel. Renewal of concealed carry permits will be done only by mail, which will require anyone doing so to send a money order for payment of any fees. Questions on this process can be directed to 304-291-7260.

Copies of reports, such as for accidents or incidents, can be obtained by calling the sheriff’s office to request it. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The report will need to be paid for by mail before it will be sent, according to the release. Accident reports are also available online.

The sheriff’s office said all calls for law enforcement will still be handled, albeit with some changes.

All calls for crimes in progress will still be answered as they normally are, via 911. However, for crimes that have already occurred and are no longer in progress, the sheriff’s office asks people to call the office at 304-291-7260 or the non-emergency 911 line at 304-599-6382.

Additionally, the tax office will not be open to the public until further notice. The tax office will be available to taxpayers by phone, email and mail. Tax payments can be made online. For tax office questions, call 304-291-7244.

For information on making home confinement payments, call 304-284-7301.

For questions on vehicle registration renewal, call 800-642-9066. Kiosks are also available at Kroger in Suncrest Towne Centre and at Star City Sheetz across from CVS.