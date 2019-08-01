Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office receives complaints about Ku Klux Klan material distributed in the county

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has recently received complaints from Monongalia County residents regarding distribution of material attempting to recruit them to join the Ku Klux Klan.

According to a representative from the sheriff’s office, residents have been finding notes in sandwich bags with bird seed, or other small objects to weigh the bags down, in their driveways and yards.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that it has received several calls concerned about this recruitment material in their area. The material has also been reported in Maryland and other states, not just throughout Monongalia County.

Deputies were unable to lift any latent fingerprints from the bags and assume the people distributing them are wearing gloves to protect their identities. This material was also distributed around the same time last year and appears to be from an organization based in North Carolina.

To report suspicious activity, call the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.