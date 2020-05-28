Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office returning to normal hours

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office will return to normal hours of operation next month.

Beginning June 1, it will return to operating Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Appointments for concealed weapon permits will resume on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Call the office at 304-291-7260 to schedule an appointment. Concealed weapon permits will still be accepted through the mail, the sheriff’s office said.

Fingerprinting will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and no appointment is necessary, the release explains.

As for visitor entry, the office said visitors will be required to have a temperature check, and they must wear a mask if they pass the lobby area. Visitors are asked to strongly consider conducting business by mail or phone, if possible, the release states.

