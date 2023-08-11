A new Facebook security program has been causing account issues, some users say. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said it’s received several complaints about Facebook posts purporting to sell items that don’t actually exist.

The sheriff’s office said the posts are often made on personal pages, or in community yard sale groups, and that scammers may say that they are moving and need to sell all their belongings, or that someone is sick and they need money in the post.

The scam comes as WVU students are moving in for the semester.

It said the below is an example of a scam post:

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office shared this screenshot on its official Facebook page saying it’s an example of a scam post.

To avoid getting scammed on Facebook, the sheriff’s office suggested contacting the seller by phone or seeing the items in person before buying anything on Facebook or any other social media platform or online application.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said to be wary of anyone asking to be paid in gift cards or other types of abnormal payment methods.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data has found that Americans are losing more money to online scams; including $8.8 billion in losses in 2022, a 30% increase from 2021. The FTC found that those between the ages of 20 and 29 reported losing more money than adults between the ages of 70 and 79, but when older adults lost money, they lost it in larger quantities.

While you’re scrolling Facebook, the FTC warns that some of the quizzes you may encounter could actually be scams. The questions they ask may actually be collecting your personal information, which could be used to respond to your account’s security questions so that they can hack you and send malware links to your contacts. The FTC suggests avoiding those online quizzes entirely.

Online scams can be reported to local law enforcement and to ReportFraud.ftv.gov.