CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office warned over the weekend that it has received multiple reports that someone is calling citizens pretending to be Sgt. William Tennant.

The scammers are telling their targets that they have important documents for them and threatening to arrest the target on an outstanding warrant unless the target provides money over the phone.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said none of its deputies will ever ask you to pay money over the phone.

Those with questions, or who have received one of the calls, are advised to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

Earlier this month, the Randolph County Sheriff warned that a similar scam was being conducted where the scammers were spoofing the Sheriff’s Office’s phone number.