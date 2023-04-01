MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Democratic Executive Committees of both Monongalia and Marion counties hosted a combined town hall at the Morgantown Church of the Brethren, where legislatures were invited to give an overview of what took place over the past legislative session and what voters can do to help elect more democrats moving forward.

Legislatures in attendance included Senator Mike Caputo and delegates Joey Garcia, Evan Hansen, John Williams and Danielle Walker.

“Really, we’re going to really, just really get out into our community. Uh, we want to be visible, and we want to, them to know that we are the party of doing, we are the party of change and we are the party that wants people to come to West Virginia, and we want people to come, and we want businesses to come, and we want to flourish and thrive in West Virginia,” Mindy Salango, vice chair of the Monongalia County Democratic Executive Committee, said.

