Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen girl

Cadence Decker, girl missing out of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a teenage girl missing out of Morgantown.

Cadence Decker (Photo courtesy: Monongalia Sheriff’s Department Facebook)

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department, deputies were notified of the missing girl, 15-year-old Cadence Decker, on Jan. 10. Decker left her father’s home in the Morgantown area without his consent, according to the post.

Cadence Decker is described as a white female with recently dyed black hair. She is 5’6” tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone who has information can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7260, or leave private messages on the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

