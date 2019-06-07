Monthly business fundamentals seminar held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their businesses can now get free advice.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center held its free monthly business fundamentals seminar Friday morning in Morgantown.

The class teaches business planning and how to apply for a variety of loans that are currently available for startup businesses.

“We talk about different types of loans that are available, how to apply for loans. We talk about writing business plans and what type of information goes into a business plan. We also talk about marketing and helping people decide about the type of legal structure they need for their business,” said Business Coach Sharon Stratton.

The West Virginia Department of Commerce sponsors the program. The next free course will be held July 18.