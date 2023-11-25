MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Moonlight Market—which has only been operating for about a year—held its last monthly market of the year on Saturday after kicking off in May.

The market featured 45 local vendors including food trucks. Traditionally, many markets are held in the morning or earlier in the day, but event coordinator Pascha Adamo wanted to switch things up.

“There’s so many during the day, but either people are working or maybe you’re just not a morning person,” Adamo said. “I’ve been to other cities as an artist, and gone to night markets and I’m like, this is a great vibe, and we have the space for it and I know we have the wealth of artists so it’s something I wanted to bring to Morgantown.”

Different vendors come to the market each month, giving visitors a unique experience each time they visit. Vendors are selected by a jury of three to five people so they are presented with just the work of the vendor in order to prevent any bias, and the jury members are also rotated, according to Adamo.

There is an application fee for vendors, and Adamo said they’re working on getting a website ready to make the application process faster and to have all the rules posted.

“I think it’s really important because we have like a sense of community where we have to support one another. Especially like during this time, it’d be great, especially post-pandemic for us to kind of start supporting local businesses and upbringing the community,” Gabby Castro, a visitor to the market said.

You can find the Moonlight Market at 400 Spruce Street, Pavilion, Morgantown, WV. The next market will be in May, but a date has yet to be announced.