MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The investigation into incidents which took place at North Elementary School in Morgantown may result in criminal charges for more people.

This comes after 12 News reported that principal Natalie Webb was charged with misdemeanor failure to report.

According to Monongalia County Superintendent of Schools Eddie Campbell, the incident which involved Carol Muniz striking an 8-year-old student at the school on Jan. 26 prompted an investigation which led to the Board of Education learning of two, separate and unrelated incidents which took place in the school’s classroom designated for five students on the autism spectrum.

After learning about the incident with Muniz, a staff member alerted Board of Education staff of two incidents involving a substitute teacher whose name has not been released at this time, Campbell said. From learning about those incidents, Board of Education officials reviewed camera footage from the school and were able “to determine there was some abusive behavior they were able to identify,” according to Campbell.

As a result of that investigation, the substitute teacher’s employment with Monongalia County Schools was terminated, however, Campbell was unable to give more information about the incidents which led to that decision due to a pending Morgantown Police Department investigation which may lead to criminal charges for that individual.

As for Muniz, Campbell stated that she had previously announced her plans for retirement last year, with the expectation to resign her employment at the end of this current academic year. After being placed on leave following the Jan. 26 incident, she requested to move her retirement date and the Board of Education accepted the request, according to Campbell.

Campbell said the Board of Education is working with the Morgantown Police Department, DHHR, CPS and West Virginia Department of Education in reference to the three incidents they are investigating. For that reason, Campbell is unable to elaborate more on what may the result of those investigations.

However, Campbell did state that if an employee resigns or retires during an active investigation against them, there can still be disciplinary action taken against them.