MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown is updating some of its traffic measures.

Price Street and Prospect Street intersection with a single stop sign in one direction (WBOY Image)

The city’s Public Works and Engineering Department announced plans for new stop signs and stop bars at the intersections of Price Street and Prospect Street, McCullough Street and Willowdale Road, Lindel Street and Clearview Street.

Additionally, new accessible parking areas will be built on Madison Avenue, Morgan Street, Sherman Avenue and Green Street.

The changes were requested by residents and businesses in the area via the Request Tracker on the city’s website. The city said they will be in place on April 11.