The downtown campus buildings of the university in West Virginia in the town of Morgantown, WV at sunset

MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown is eager to show what the future holds for the largest city in north central West Virginia.

In a press release Thursday, the City of Morgantown invited the public to the Morgantown 2033 Open House. The event will give residents an opportunity to look at future projects and provide feedback or suggestions before the city’s comprehensive plan is finalized.

The open house will feature several graphic boards showing off the various projects and plans for the city. Rhodeside Harwell, an Alexandria, Virginia-based urban planning firm, is leading the project and will be in attendance to take feedback and talk with community members.

The open house will be held at the Wiles Hill Community Center in Morgantown from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10.

According to the City of Morgantown website, the city’s comprehensive plan will cover topics like housing, transportation, recreation, economic development, historic preservation and more.