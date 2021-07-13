Morgantown accepting applications for First Ward City Councilman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown is looking to fill its First Ward City Council seat.

Morgantown Municipal building

On July 7, the city announced that recently-elected First Ward City Councilman Patrick Hathaway notified them that he would not be able to fulfill his term.

Now, the city is accepting applications for the seat. Applicants must be registered voters and reside in the current boundaries of the first ward. The final list of applicants will be posted on the city website. Based on the timeline laid out in the City Charter, Council will interview applicants on July 20 and will vote to appoint the new member on July 27.

Morgantown City Clerk Christine Wade said they already have three applicants.

“If council does not appoint within 30 days, we will have a special election and that special election we follow the same rules and the process as our regular election,” Wade said. “Basically, we may not have someone in that seat for another 120 days or beyond that and, we want to make sure First Ward is represented then, that’s something that they want to do as quickly as they can if possible.”

Those interested in being considered for appointment to the vacant First Ward council seat, can submit their name, address, contact information and a resume to the City Clerk at cwade@morgantownwv.gov no later than 5:30 p.m. on July 16. If you have additional questions, call the City Clerk’s office at 304-284-7434.