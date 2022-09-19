MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The City of Morgantown is now accepting applications for façade and interior improvements grants. Business and commercial property owners can apply for up to $20,000 dollars in grant funding.

The program is a first-come and first-served basis with distributing its funds. The city encourages downtown Morgantown businesses to apply.

“The façade and interior improvement grant program was designed to help encourage private investors and commercial buildings in the City of Morgantown,” City of Morgantown Director of Development Services Rickie Yeager said. “It’s designed to help those impacted by COVID-19 (to) make these improvements that were delayed or for whatever reason couldn’t move forward at the time.”

Money for this program by the city came via the ARPA Action Plan that the city created.

Those interested in applying for the grant can find more information here. Applications can be emailed to rbohner@morgantownwv.gov or dropped off at 389 Spruce Street, Morgantown, WV 26508.