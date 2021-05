MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Blasting will occur at the Morgantown Municipal Airport Runway Extension Project construction site on Tuesday, June 1, officials announced.

Blasting will occur at noon, with an alternate time of 5:30 p.m.

Residents who live near the airport may hear blasting noise coming from the construction site during this time.

You can learn more about the Runway Extension Project and sign up for email and text alerts on its progress, online.