Morgantown airport receives EAS waiver through US DOT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Municipal Airport received a waiver grant continuing its participation in the federal essential air service program.

According to the assistant city manager, the order issued by the United States Department of Transportation allows the airport to receive subsidies that make it easier for commercial airlines to service smaller communities.

The airport also received this subsidy last year.

“It’s really important for Morgantown, being as close as we are to the Pittsburgh International Airport to be able to offer some competitive pricing and to keep commercial air carriers for the general aviation passengers like you and I to be able to fly out of Morgantown,” Morgantown assistant city manager Emily Muzzarelli said.

According to the city, the airport must have an average of 10 enplanements or more per service day to maintain eligibility in the program.