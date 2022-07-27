MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Municipal Airport received a $350,142 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on July 26.

This grant funding will be used to purchase four parcels of property, which is equivalent to 1.1 acres of land that incorporates two homes and a couple of garages. The land will help extend the runway by 1,001 feet, which will make it a total of 6,200 feet. This will allow current aircraft to land more safely and bigger aircraft to use the airport.

In the past year, they applied for a grant with the FAA for funding of property acquisition for the runway extension program. The grant was made available through the fifth round of the Fiscal Year 2022 Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

After finishing the first year of construction, they are now moving into “Phase Two.” Morgantown Municipal Airport Director, Jonathon Vrabel, mentioned that they will re-bid in September and will start around November. They are hoping for additional funding for a total of five to six phases, depending on the funding amount received.

“That amount of money helps us, you know, purchase the land to keep the project moving forward,” said Vrabel. “So, we have a couple more acquisitions that we need to do, that’ll be coming in the next year or so, and then we’ll have all the property need to complete the project.”

Vrabel is hoping that more sports teams use the airport, and that more corporations that are looking at larger aircraft will be able to purchase them to use in Morgantown.

The airport is targeting to have this extension project done at the beginning of 2026. For additional details or more information, you can find it here.

The Morgantown Municipal Airport also celebrated a year of showcasing West Virginia artists to travelers from all around the world on Wednesday.

The Morgantown Art Association teamed up with the airport’s director to create the “Art at the Airport” art exhibit. The gallery is changed out every three months and includes paintings, photography and sculptures.

Airport Director Jonathon Vrabel said bringing culture to the terminal walls benefits both the artist and the traveler.

“Our artists locally don’t get much exposure,” Vrabel said. “So this is a great gallery for them to show their art and what they have available. It is for sale, so some of them are able to sell some pieces. So it’s a great way for individuals traveling that have come to Morgantown as a visitor that may be looking for art from West Virginia that showcases kind of what our state has to offer and what they experienced while they are here.”

The Art at the Airport exhibit is free and open to the public during normal airport hours 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.