MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown will start using services from a private traffic-control company to block and/or reroute traffic during future parades if city employees are “unable to meet the required amount of staff needed to run these events.”

The decision comes after the Morgantown Pride Parade was canceled on short notice, with Morgantown Pride saying that there was a “lack of appropriate” police staffing. A letter sent by Monongalia and Preston County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #87 President Brandon Viola and later shared with 12 News suggested that “The reason the Pride Parade was canceled has less to do with staffing shortages and more to do with the City’s ever-changing interpretation of their own personnel rules”, especially regarding overtime.

The letter further claimed, “most officers are not willing to work outside their regularly scheduled shifts for unknown compensation. Some events are ‘guaranteed overtime’, others are not. Some events are ‘guaranteed overtime’ when officers sign up to work them, but are not when the officers fill out their timesheets.”

In the announcement about the city’s new parade policy shared with the media Tuesday, the city said:

City Manager [Kim] Haws has authorized the payment of overtime for city employees who work during one of the events listed below: – The Monongalia County Fair Parade – The Morgantown Pride Parade – University High School’s Homecoming Parade – Morgantown High School’s Homecoming Parade – West Virginia University’s Homecoming Parade – The Christmas Parade – The Veterans’ Day Parade The utilization of employees who are regularly scheduled to work during the hours of these events will be encouraged, but overtime has been authorized to help meet staffing requirements. If staffing requirements still cannot be met, the city will supplement traffic control with a contracted company.

In the Fraternal Order of Police’s letter, it said the average cost of a flagger service for a parade is $2,300, whereas the average cost of having officers cover the parade is $1,600. The City of Morgantown did not give exact figures, but in a statement to 12 News said, in part, “the cost of service is comparable to utilizing staff when factoring in salaries and benefits.”

The City of Morgantown did not mention what the cost of the traffic-control company’s services would be in its announcement.