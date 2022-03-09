MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – March Madness is almost here, and the West Virginia University Mountaineers make their last push toward the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 9.

Regardless of whether or not the Mountaineers advance into March Madness, a new study has ranked Morgantown among the top cities for college basketball fans. WalletHub ranked 290 football cities based on nine metrics including team performance, ticket prices and number of engaged fans.

Morgantown was ranked in the top 20 at number 19.

The top college basketball towns were Durham, N.C., home of Duke University, Storrs, Conn., home of the University of Connecticut, and Lexington, Ky., home of the University of Kentucky.

Wallethub also ranking did a second ranking that compared cities based on size. Morgantown was ranked 12th for best small cities for college towns. However, it has a higher score than all but six of the large cities, so maybe bigger isn’t always better. The top city for college basketball, Durham, was placed in the midsize city category.

Another West Virginia city, Huntington, home of the Marshall University Herd, also made the list at 112th overall and 67th for small cities.

The ranking only took into account Division I teams for the ranking. For the full ranking and methodology, click here.

In a previous ranking that included both college and professional teams, Morgantown and Pittsburgh both made the list, with Pittsburg being declared the best city for football fans, according to the ranking.