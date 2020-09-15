Morgantown Area Partnership holds annual Fall Golf Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Area Partnership held its 13th Annual March-Westin Fall Golf Classic event Tuesday at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown.



100 golfers and 25 teams participated in this year’s event, which entailed a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m.

To ensure the health and safety of participants, the event required temperature checks for everyone playing and for everyone who entered the clubhouse, among other precautions.

All of the money raised is going toward the Morgantown Area Partnership.

Morgantown businesses that are interested in getting involved with the partnership or next year’s event can do so online.