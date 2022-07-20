MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Area Partnership and the county chamber of commerce hosted a business after-hours event at the Monongalia County Ballpark Wednesday night.

Every third Wednesday of the month the Morgantown Area Partnership hosts business after hours where members can network with one another. Officials stated that they have over 500 members and 17 investor partners and that the after-hours events allow everyone a chance to collaborate on their services.

“Being part of the partnership is fantastic because obviously we have all these wonderful networking opportunities, and it’s also just being part of the Morgantown community and wanting to be involved in all the businesses that exist over here. I mean, Morgantown is a very big and thriving area and we want to continue to make it better,” said Leighann Sainato, general manager of the West Virginia Black Bears.

Sainato said they want to bring businesses in and get their name out there in the business community. Officials with the Morgantown Area Partnership said the group is a public and private alliance for the betterment of economic, business, and community development in the greater Morgantown area and Monongalia County.

“Sometimes at these events, there are unique partnerships that happen, that you may not have predicted would happen, different members can get together and start conversing about shared interests or common missions, and then great business can come from that,” said Anna Carrier, vice president of Chamber Services for the Morgantown Area Partnership.

Morgantown Area Partnership officials added being part of the group is a great way for small as well as large businesses to connect and collaborate with one another. Also, the Morgantown Area Partnership added that they are always looking for new members to join the group.